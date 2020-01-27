Sheriff's Office: Adult son refuses to leave parent's home, fights deputies who try to remove him

Dekelvin Smith

BATON ROUGE - On Sunday evening, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a Joor Road area home to help a woman remove her adult son from her house.

According to an official report, when deputies got to the Calverton Avenue home, 23-year-old Dekelvin Smith answered the door with an attitude and refused to obey deputies as they told him to remain in the living room so they could talk to him.

Deputies say Smith began pushing them and trying to fight with them.

So, they responded by brandishing a taser, which Smith reportedly grabbed out of their hands to stop them from tasing him.

Authorities say they were able to get the taser back and use it to subdue Smith.

Once he was subdued, deputies spoke to Smith's mother who explained that her son had been living in her home, against her wishes, for the past three days.

The report goes on to say, when she asked Smith to at least help out around the house by performing chores he became irate, cursed her out, and threatened her by saying if she called the police, "everyone would die."

Deputies arrested Smith and booked him into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of entry on or remaining in places/land after forbidden, simple assault, resisting an officer, and disarming of a peace officer.