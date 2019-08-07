81°
Sheriff's office: 10 arrested in Livingston Parish drug bust

2 hours 27 minutes 15 seconds ago Wednesday, August 07 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Ten people accused of possessing and distributing illegal narcotics in Livingston Parish were arrested earlier this week.

The sheriff's office says authorities executed a search warrant on August 5 at a residence on Sweet Bay Street. Detectives located various amounts of illegal drugs, including heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, oxycodone, morphine, suboxone, and drug paraphernalia.

Sixteen people were in the home at the time of the the seizure, nine of whom were in possession of drugs. One had a fugitive warrant for violating parole.

The following suspects were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center:

-Randy Wright, 32

-Arkell Thomas, 30

-Kevin Cupit, 29

-Theresa Sullivan, 44

-Donald Fisher, 44

-Joseph Eaton, 38

-Taylor Gill, 25

-Jason Ballard, 45

-Tracey Woodward, 29

-Tammy Calhoun, 51

The sheriff's office says Ballard, Woodward, and Calhoun have since been released.

