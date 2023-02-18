Latest Weather Blog
Sheriff's lieutenant accused of soliciting for prostitution
ALEXANDRIA - A Rapides Parish sheriff's lieutenant has been fired after he was charged with soliciting for prostitution.
Sheriff William Earl Hilton said he fired Stacy Bender on Friday. Bender faces six counts of malfeasance in office, two counts of solicitation for prostitution, inciting prostitution, obstruction of justice and two counts of unlawful use of criminal records.
Louisiana State Police worked with the sheriff's office to investigate the case against Bender, who is 48 years old and a resident of Boyce, Louisiana.
State police say Bender had an ongoing sexual relationship with a prostitute while he was on duty.
The Town Talk reports that Bender had worked for the sheriff's office since 1999.
Hilton said his employees are held to a very high standard.
