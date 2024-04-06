70°
Sheriff's deputy shot in Metairie, shooter fatally shot by JPSO
METAIRIE - A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Deputy was shot and wounded Saturday in Metairie, according to WWL-TV.
The deputy was reportedly shot in the leg, according to WWL-TV.
A JPSO SWAT unit was deployed to search for the shooter, WWL-TV said. JPSO said a K-9 led them to a suspect in a residental neighborhood, according to WWL-TV. When the suspect was told to drop his weapon, he raised his gun and was fatally shot, WWL-TV said.
Police have set up a large perimeter around the scene and several roads are blocked near the area of Severn and W. Metairie Road, according to WWL-TV.
According to police, the injured deputy is alert and well, WWL-TV
More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.
