Sheriff's deputy shot in Metairie, shooter fatally shot by JPSO

7 years 4 months 2 days ago Saturday, December 03 2016 Dec 3, 2016 December 03, 2016 12:40 PM December 03, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ
Image from The Advocate

METAIRIE - A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Deputy was shot and wounded Saturday in Metairie, according to WWL-TV.

The deputy was reportedly shot in the leg, according to WWL-TV.

A JPSO SWAT unit was deployed to search for the shooter, WWL-TV said. JPSO said a K-9 led them to a suspect in a residental neighborhood, according to WWL-TV. When the suspect was told to drop his weapon, he raised his gun and was fatally shot, WWL-TV said. 

Police have set up a large perimeter around the scene and several roads are blocked near the area of Severn and W. Metairie Road, according to WWL-TV.

According to police, the injured deputy is alert and well, WWL-TV

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.

