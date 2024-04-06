Sheriff's deputy shot in Metairie, shooter fatally shot by JPSO

Image from The Advocate

METAIRIE - A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Deputy was shot and wounded Saturday in Metairie, according to WWL-TV.

The deputy was reportedly shot in the leg, according to WWL-TV.

A JPSO SWAT unit was deployed to search for the shooter, WWL-TV said. JPSO said a K-9 led them to a suspect in a residental neighborhood, according to WWL-TV. When the suspect was told to drop his weapon, he raised his gun and was fatally shot, WWL-TV said.

Police have set up a large perimeter around the scene and several roads are blocked near the area of Severn and W. Metairie Road, according to WWL-TV.

According to police, the injured deputy is alert and well, WWL-TV

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.