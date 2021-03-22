Sheriff's deputy, second man arrested after night of partying with teenage girl

HAMMOND - A Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputy was fired, the WBRZ Investigative Unit learned, after an incident with a 17-year-old girl.

The deputy, Kasey Jackson, was terminated for conduct unbecoming and was charged with simple battery. He worked in the patrol division and was hired in August of 2020, according to the sheriff's office.

A second man was charged in connection with the incident, too, WBRZ Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto learned. Cory Champagne, faces a simple battery charge.

The men were arrested after the 17-year-old said she was forced to lock herself in a bathroom to escape unwanted advances while she was with the men at a house in Hammond last week. The teenager's family told WBRZ, the girl was at a club with a 19-year-old friend and was brought to the home by Jackson and Champagne.

The girl's mother and grandmother said the teenager reported the two men tried to take her shirt off and that's when she ran to a bathroom and locked the door. While in the bathroom, the 17-year-old began sharing her location with her social media followers and started pleading for help. One of her friends saw the post and alerted authorities, according to her family.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed the arrests but would not release details about what happened, citing a pending investigation.

The sheriff's office said both men were booked into jail, but did not provide booking photos.

