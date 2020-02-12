Sheriff's deputy killed in DeSoto Parish crash

DESOTO PARISH - A sheriff's deputy died in a two-vehicle car crash Wednesday morning.

Around 8 a.m., Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal crash on Highway 84 west of Highway 3248. The crash took the life of 43-year-old DeSoto Parish Deputy Donna Richardson-Below.

Investigators say Richard Wimer, 33, was driving east on U.S. Highway 84 in a 2008 Jeep Cherokee while Deputy Richardson-Below was traveling west in an unmarked DeSoto Parish Sherriff’s Office’s Ford Crown Victoria. When Wimer was entering a curve he lost control of the vehicle and crashed head on with Richardson-Below.

Richardson-Below was pronounced dead at the scene. She was properly restrained.

Wimer was unrestrained at the time of the crash and received moderate injuries. He was transported to a local hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.