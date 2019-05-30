87°
Sheriff's deputy killed in crash on his way to work Thursday

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - An East Baton Rouge Parish deputy was killed in an early morning crash on Port Hudson Pride Road West of LA 19.

The wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

The sheriff's office identified the deputy as 42-year-old Steven Whitstine. A K-9 was also in the unit during the crash, but it only sustained minor injuries. Investigators believe he was on his way to work in Zachary at the time of the crash.

Whitstine is survived by his wife Elisha, who is also a sheriff's deputy, and his children. 

The roadway has reopened as of 9 a.m. following the procession for the fallen deputy to the EBR Coroner's Office.

The crash involved no other vehicles and remains under investigation.

