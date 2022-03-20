Latest Weather Blog
Sheriff's deputy helped deliver baby boy in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH - A sheriff's deputy helped welcome a new resident of Livingston Parish late last month.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Friday that Deputy C. Carrier helped deliver Jackson, a baby boy, on Feb. 22.
Deputies received a 911 call that day about a woman in active labor. Deputy Carrier was on duty and the closest to Jackson's family, so he responded to the call.
"When he stepped foot in the room, he witnessed the miracle of childbirth," Sheriff Jason Ard said in a social media post Friday.
The sheriff's office said Deputy Carrier assisted Jackson's mother until a medical crew was able to arrive at the scene.
Deputy Carrier continues to check on Jackson and his family. He recently gifted Jackson with a custom onesie that reads "Future LPSO Deputy," according to the sheriff's office.
