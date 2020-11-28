Sheriff's deputies investigate shooting in Burbank parking lot

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement swarmed a Burbank parking lot Saturday morning after reports of wild gunfire.

A crime scene perimeter was set up around the parking lot on Burbank between Gardere and Staring.

A number of sheriff's deputies were on the scene of the situation which developed around 11 Saturday.

Deputies are now investigating the shooting that injured one person.

The victim was driven to a nearby hospital. Authorities say that the victim is not cooperating at the moment.

The Saturday situation was about four miles from an overnight shooting investigated by Baton Rouge Police on Burbank near Parker.

