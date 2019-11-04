Sheriff's deputies from New Orleans area fire shots along Nicholson in pursuit of fugitive found in BR

BATON ROUGE – An out-of-town sheriff’s detail fired shots while trying to chase down a suspect along Nicholson, south of campus Monday.

Deputies from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Attorney General Fugitive Apprehension Unit were attempting to arrest a suspect near the corner of Nicholson and Jennifer Jean when shots were fired by the detail from Jefferson Parish. Baton Rouge Police said they were contacted to assist but were not involved, though police released information about the incident.

Baton Rouge Police did not specifically identify how many Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies were involved but said that before the sheriff’s office was able to apprehend the suspect, “a shot(s) were fired.”

No one was hit.

Baton Rouge Police referred further questions to the sheriff’s office outside New Orleans.

