One killed, handful hurt in violent crime-spree across East Baton Rouge Sunday

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and as many as four others were hurt in a crime-spree across South Baton Rouge Sunday morning.

The suspect was apprehended by sheriff's deputies at one of three crime scenes.

Names of those involved have not been released.

Sheriff's deputies said the three crime scenes were at a home in the Wimbledon area, off Perkins Road, where a domestic-related incident unfolded. Later, the suspect shot people in the parking lot of Alexander's grocery store on Highland Road.

The suspect was stopped on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Jefferson Highway and was shot by deputies in an altercation at the corner. The suspect was taken to the hospital.

At the home in Wimbledon, a person was killed and another wounded.

Victims shot at the grocery store parking lot are going to be okay.

