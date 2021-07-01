85°
Latest Weather Blog
Sheriff: Resident shot, killed armed burglar during home invasion; 2 others arrested
CLINTON - A person shot and killed an armed burglar Wednesday morning during a break-in attempt at an East Feliciana home.
The shooting happened before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Winchester Lane. Deputies said a resident of the home shot the burglar, who was reportedly armed with a gun.
The East Feliciana Sheriff's Office identified two other suspects involved in the home invasion. Jonathan Barker was booked for second-degree murder, principal to aggravated burglary and principal to aggravated kidnapping. Jennifer Bond is charged as an accessory after the fact.
Trending News
The sheriff's office has not identified the dead suspect or the victim. The suspect's identity is pending an examination by the coroner's office.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
More than 60 ducks removed from Baton Rouge neighborhood, given new homes
-
Officer's body camera recorded 30 seconds of traffic stop that's focus of...
-
Troublesome ducks released in Ascension Parish
-
LSU gymnast expected to earn more money than any other college athlete
-
Gov. Edwards expected to sign bill allowing college athletes to profit from...