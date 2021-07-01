Sheriff: Resident shot, killed armed burglar during home invasion; 2 others arrested

Jennifer Bond (left), Jonathan Barker (right)

CLINTON - A person shot and killed an armed burglar Wednesday morning during a break-in attempt at an East Feliciana home.

The shooting happened before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Winchester Lane. Deputies said a resident of the home shot the burglar, who was reportedly armed with a gun.

The East Feliciana Sheriff's Office identified two other suspects involved in the home invasion. Jonathan Barker was booked for second-degree murder, principal to aggravated burglary and principal to aggravated kidnapping. Jennifer Bond is charged as an accessory after the fact.

The sheriff's office has not identified the dead suspect or the victim. The suspect's identity is pending an examination by the coroner's office.