90°
Latest Weather Blog
Sheriff pleads not guilty in federal corruption case
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A former Louisiana sheriff has pleaded not guilty to federal corruption charges.
New Orleans news outlets report that former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Rodney "Jack" Strain entered the plea Tuesday.
The 16-count federal indictment was announced last month. Strain is accused of using his authority as sheriff to award a work release contract worth over $1 million with the intent to steer the proceeds to himself, close friends and family members. Two former captains involved in that case have pleaded guilty.
Strain also faces state court charges including incest and rape involving allegations dating back to when he was a teenager. He has pleaded not guilty in that case.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man accused of taking school buses on late-night joyride now in custody
-
Firefighters run steps of Tiger Stadium to honor heroes of 9/11
-
Man casually steals school bus, takes it on late-night joyride through Livingston...
-
Never forget: BRFD holds moment of silence for those killed on 9/11
-
18 Years Later: State Fire Marhsal's Office relfects on 9/11