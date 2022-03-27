53°
Latest Weather Blog
Sheriff: Naked jogging couple left infant alone on beach
Trending News
CAMERON - Authorities say a Louisiana couple left their 1-year-old daughter alone on a beach while they went on a lengthy naked jog.
Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson says his office received a report Tuesday morning of a 20-month-old child alone on Holly Beach. Deputies located the baby and then, about two hours later, found the baby's parents, Cody Bourgeois and Monique Bourgeois of Cameron Parish, jogging naked along the beach about four miles away.
The two adults were arrested and charged with child desertion and obscenity.
Johnson says he thinks the couple had been taking drugs.
Child Protective Services has been called to investigate the incident.
It is unclear whether the parents have an attorney to comment on the charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police: Reported shooting at off-campus LSU apartment complex
-
Touch-A-Truck fundraiser returns to Baton Rouge, sparks children's imaginations
-
3 juveniles sent to hospital after a fight at juvenile detention center...
-
EBR City-Parish begins work on Ward Creek
-
Trucker who drove semi into stopped bus on I-10 previously wrecked and...
Sports Video
-
Myles Brennan getting back healthy in spring practice
-
LSU Football starts Spring Practice
-
LSU women's hoops' tournament run ends with 79-64 loss to Ohio State
-
New legislation would give adoptees access to birth certificate
-
Kim Mulkey buys out student section ahead of LSU and Ohio St....