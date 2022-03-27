53°
Sheriff: Naked jogging couple left infant alone on beach

September 23, 2015
Source: Associated Press
By: APnewsNow
Image: Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office

CAMERON - Authorities say a Louisiana couple left their 1-year-old daughter alone on a beach while they went on a lengthy naked jog.

Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson says his office received a report Tuesday morning of a 20-month-old child alone on Holly Beach. Deputies located the baby and then, about two hours later, found the baby's parents, Cody Bourgeois and Monique Bourgeois of Cameron Parish, jogging naked along the beach about four miles away.

The two adults were arrested and charged with child desertion and obscenity.

Johnson says he thinks the couple had been taking drugs.

Child Protective Services has been called to investigate the incident.

It is unclear whether the parents have an attorney to comment on the charges.

