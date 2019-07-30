Sheriff: Mom charged in girl's death tried to kill herself

Photo: Town Talk

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) - Authorities say a Louisiana woman accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter tried to kill herself and is now on life support.

Citing a Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office statement, news outlets report Jasmine Victoria Anderson attempted to hang herself late last week and was hospitalized. Anderson had been in isolation since her July 23 arrest on a charge of second-degree murder for the death of Audrey Lynn Chelette.

Sheriff William Earl Hilton says the hanging attempt happened just two minutes after she was checked on. Alexandria police said Anderson brought the dead child to a hospital this month and gave a changing story, sometimes pinning her daughter's death on a car crash.

Police said in a statement that Audrey's neck injury wasn't consistent with a crash.