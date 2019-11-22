69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sheriff: Missing girl's mother jailed after suicide attempt

1 hour 4 minutes 22 seconds ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 November 22, 2019 5:39 PM November 22, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The 27-year-old mother of a missing 5-year-old girl has been released from the hospital and taken to jail on charges of child neglect and giving false information to law enforcement.
  
Jacksonville Sheriff's officials said Brianna Williams tried to kill herself after remains believed to be Taylor Williams were found Nov. 12 near Demopolis, Alabama.
  
Williams reported her daughter missing Nov. 6. She stopped cooperating with authorities after they found inconsistencies in her story. Williams is a petty officer at Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
  
Arrest documents show a neighbor often saw the child alone at their apartment complex. Records show she last attended day care April 29.
  
The remains found haven't been positively identified.
  
The Florida Times-Union reports the child's grandparents say they last saw her a year ago.
  
A lawyer isn't listed on jail records.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days