Sheriff: Minors arrested after 62 cars burglarized in Jefferson Parish; 2 more on the run

Photo: WWL-TV

RIVER RIDGE - Two children, just 12 and 14 years old, were arrested early Wednesday morning after deputies found 62 cars broken into. Two others involved in the crime spree are still on the run.

According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto, the burglaries happened around 2 a.m. in the River Ridge area. The juvenile suspects were caught after they ran from deputies.

Two other suspects took off, one leaving in a car stolen out of St. John Parish. Officials said the driver pulled out a gun and a deputy fired three shots in their direction. It is unknown if anyone was hit.

After the arrest of the two juveniles, deputies called their mother, 42-year-old Tiffany Broomfield, to come pick up her children. Broomfield was then arrested by deputies for resisting an officer.

"We were going to let her go and then she started acting a fool," Sheriff Lopinto said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Broomfield was also booked on two outstanding warrants.

Later Wednesday, deputies totaled the number of car burglary reports in the area and found 62 cars had been broken into.

Deputies are still looking for the other two suspects. It is unclear if they are also juveniles.