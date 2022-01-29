Sheriff: Man violently attacked neighbor inside his Slidell home

44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Saturday, January 29 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

SLIDELL - A man was arrested after allegedly forcing his way into his neighbor's home and attacking him Saturday morning.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies found the victim injured inside his home on Eagle Lake Drive.

The man identified the attacker as his neighbor, 30-year-old Joshua Penton.

Authorities located Penton later Saturday morning and took him into custody. He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on charges of aggravated burglary and attempted murder.

The homeowner was taken to a hospital for treatment and is now in stable condition, according to a release.

