Sheriff: Man released from jail after arrest in Lafourche Parish narcotics investigation

LAFOURCHE PARISH - A man was released from jail Wednesday after being arrested in a months-long narcotics investigation earlier that day.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said Mark Williams, 39, was taken into custody after narcotics agents spent months investigating his activity at his Dantin Street residence in Raceland.

Investigators learned the residence was being used in numerous drug-related transactions, including the sale of illegal narcotics.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office worked with State Police to arrest Williams on Wednesday after he fled his residence in a vehicle.

While conducting a traffic stop on Williams, authorities found a pistol and over $2,000 in cash in his vehicle.

A search of Williams's residence uncovered "approximately 5.6 pounds of high-grade marijuana, two firearms, and various items commonly associated with the sale of illegal narcotics," according to the sheriff's office.

Williams was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux on charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, illegal carrying of a weapon, and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

He was subsequently released Wednesday night after paying off a $70,000 bond.