Sheriff: Man put on mask before killing 2 in stabbing rampage; teen from BR hospitalized

LAPLACE - A man accused of stabbing his girlfriend and her teenage sister to death allegedly put on a mask before he went on his vicious stabbing spree over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

The disturbing new details came in a statement from the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office, which identified Oscar Urias, 23, as the attacker.

The attack unfolded Sunday afternoon at a home in the Sugar Ridge subdivision in Laplace. Investigators learned Urias was at the home with his girlfriend, 31-year-old Elizabeth Tornabene, her 15-year-old sister, and Urias' two siblings - ages 15 and 17. His siblings were said to have been visiting from the Baton Rouge area.

The sheriff's office says all five were gathered in the living room of the home when Urias went into a bedroom and his girlfriend followed him. Urias emerged donning a mask and wielding a knife in each hand.

From there he allegedly stabbed Tornabene inside the home, and he attacked his 17-year-old sister when his siblings tried to stop him. Deputies then say he chased Tornabene's sister to an open garage at another address and fatally stabbed her as well.

Authorities said Urias' 15-year-old brother tried to help the girl but was unable to save her. Officers found Urias in the same garage where he allegedly killed the teen, and he surrendered to law enforcement.

Urias' sister remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Urias was booked Sunday on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.