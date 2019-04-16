Latest Weather Blog
Sheriff: Man crashed truck into canal in insurance scheme, went back for forgotten items
GALLIANO - A man who allegedly crashed his truck into a canal to get out of making payments was caught by deputies after he went back for personal items he forgot in the vehicle.
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office says deputies first found the pickup partially submerged in a canal behind W 151st Street in Galliano sometime Saturday. Due to the crash being away from the roadway, deputies were unable to remove the vehicle immediately.
Law enforcement returned Monday after receiving reports of a man removing items from the truck. There they found the truck's owner, Joey Delaune, rummaging through it.
Delaune admitted to deputies that he had crashed the truck on purpose because it was in the process of being repossessed over unfulfilled payments. He said he came back because he forgot some personal items inside the truck.
Delaune was arrested and booked on attempted insurance fraud. He was released Monday after posting a $20,000 bond.
