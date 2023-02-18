Sheriff: Man arrested in 2010 murder case out of Tangipahoa Parish

Montrey Paige Sr.

INDEPENDENCE - A man was arrested for murder in a nearly 13-year-old cold case out of Tangipahoa Parish.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old Montrey Paige Sr. was arrested last week following the 2010 murder of 22-year-old Jamins Robinson.

On July 25, 2010, authorities found Robinson dead on the side of the road near Kemp Street in Independence. Initially believed to be a hit-and-run victim left for dead, investigators later discovered Robinson died from blunt force trauma to the back of the head.

There was a break in the case when an eyewitness came forward with information that led detectives to arrest Paige, who was already identified as a person of interest.

Paige was arrested Friday, Feb. 10, after he was found in Chambers County, Texas. He was then transported to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail and booked on charges of second-degree murder, failure to appear and jumping bail on a felony case.

Tangipahoa Sheriff Jimmy Travis said about the case, "Although Paige’s arrest won’t bring Jamins back, we’re hoping it brings a sense of peace and closure for his family and friends. Justice is finally served."