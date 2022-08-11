78°
Latest Weather Blog
Sheriff: Man arrested after allegedly raping girl under 12 years old
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly raping a girl under the age of 12.
According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Louis Williams was taken into custody Wednesday following a sexual assault investigation involving a juvenile victim under 12 years old.
Deputies learned the girl had been exhibiting "strange behavior" around Williams for the past several months. Text messages between Williams and the victim revealed they had previously engaged in sexual intercourse.
When questioned, Williams told deputies he had sex with the victim once in Feb. 2022.
Trending News
Williams was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of first-degree rape. He's being held on a $70,000 bond.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sewage spewing out of apartment drains; mom of two in bad situation
-
Ohio family wants justice after their loved one was killed in Baton...
-
Lawmaker wants DCFS leadership gone amid investigations into toddler's death, foster parent's...
-
Daughter of fallen BRPD officer given police welcome on her first day...
-
Pay raises for police and other city-parish employees approved by Metro Council