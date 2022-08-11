Sheriff: Man arrested after allegedly raping girl under 12 years old

Louis Williams

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly raping a girl under the age of 12.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Louis Williams was taken into custody Wednesday following a sexual assault investigation involving a juvenile victim under 12 years old.

Deputies learned the girl had been exhibiting "strange behavior" around Williams for the past several months. Text messages between Williams and the victim revealed they had previously engaged in sexual intercourse.

When questioned, Williams told deputies he had sex with the victim once in Feb. 2022.

Williams was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of first-degree rape. He's being held on a $70,000 bond.