Sheriff: Man, 73, died after checking his mail; body went unnoticed for days

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A homeowner reported a body near their property while checking their mail Monday afternoon.

According to the West Feliciana Sheriff's Office, 73-year-old James McCullough of St. Francisville suffered a medical emergency while checking his mail and died sometime Friday, June 17.

His body was not discovered until the following Monday.

The coroner's office has ruled McCullough died of natural causes and an autopsy is unnecessary.