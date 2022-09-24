Sheriff: Man, 22, found shot to death inside vehicle in Ascension neighborhood Friday night

DARROW - Deputies are investigating after finding a 22-year-old man shot to death inside a vehicle in an Ascension neighborhood late Friday night.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to a shooting on Neptune Drive in Darrow around 11:56 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim, later identified as 22-year-old Brenden Washington, shot to death in the driver's seat of a vehicle.

Sources told WBRZ multiple gunshots were heard in the area, and the vehicle was found with approximately five bullet holes.

No information on a suspect or a motive has been released.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 621-4636, or text their anonymous tip line at 847411.