Sheriff: Lyft driver kidnapped woman, raped her

Photo: WWL

GRETNA (AP) - A 30-year-old man has been arrested in suburban New Orleans in connection with the kidnapping and rape of a woman who sheriff's deputies say he had picked while driving for Lyft.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says in a Thursday news release that Yousef Hamed of Harvey faces charges of second-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping.

The release says the victim had called for a Lyft to take her home from New Orleans' Bywater neighborhood after a night of drinking on Jan. 23.

Instead, she was taken to a residence in Jefferson Parish, where the sheriff's office says she was raped.

The news release says that Hamed told investigators he had consensual sexual contact with the woman.

Hamed was arrested Tuesday and remained in jail Thursday on $400,000 bond.