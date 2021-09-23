Sheriff: K-9 died after being left in Livingston deputy's vehicle

Photo of Ivar shared to the LPSO Facebook page in 2019

LIVINGSTON - A K-9 service dog died from heat exhaustion last month after being left in a deputy's vehicle.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday, over a month after the incident, that the dog died Aug. 20 after being left in the vehicle.

"The Sheriff’s office did suffer the death of a K-9 service dog on August 20, 2021. The service K-9 was a 5 year old canine named Ivar. The Sheriff learned that the cause of death was attributed to heat exhaustion that occurred when Ivar was accidentally left in a K-9 vehicle. The K-9 officer responsible for Ivar was disciplined," Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement.

The sheriff's office has not released further details about what happened or how the deputy responsible for Ivar was disciplined.