Sheriff identifies 2nd suspect linked to gunfire caught on video in Denham Springs suburb

DENHAM SPRINGS - Two women linked to a confrontation that led to gunfire in a Livingston Parish subdivision on Labor Day were taken into custody this week.

Part of the incident, which happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday in the South Haven neighborhood, was captured on surveillance cameras. Video obtained by WBRZ shows a car slowly driving through the subdivision and coming to a stop. Moments later, gunshots are heard.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, it happened shortly after two vehicles pulled into the neighborhood that afternoon. Deputies believe the occupants of both cars, who reportedly knew each other, got into an argument and started driving off in different directions. The cars then came to another stop, and the rear passenger of one of those vehicles got out and started shooting.

That vehicle then fled the area and was later found abandoned in a store parking lot.

The sheriff's office said deputies arrested 18-year-old Alexis Scott, who was in the car with the shooter. On Thursday they identified a second suspect who was taken into custody: 18-yea-old Maura Banks.

Banks was booked as a principal to three counts of attempted second-degree murder, and principal to a single count of aggravated criminal damage to property. Scott was arrested as an accessory after the fact to attempted second-degree murder.

Authorities did not indicate that either woman was the shooter.