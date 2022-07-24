92°
Sheriff: Group of vandals broke into Lutcher High overnight, tried to set cafeteria on fire

Sunday, July 24 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

LUTCHER - A group of vandals allegedly broke into a St. James Parish high school overnight, vandalized classrooms and attempted to set fire to the cafeteria.

The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office responded to Lutcher High School shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, deputies discovered someone had tried to set fire to the school's cafeteria.

Several classrooms were also vandalized by the group, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities released surveillance images of the three individuals they believe caused the damage.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects should contact the St. James Sheriff's Office at (225) 562-2200.

