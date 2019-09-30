Sheriff: Gonzales teen shoots victim after getting into argument

ASCENSION PARISH - An 18-year-old male arrested Sunday is accused of shooting another person multiple times after getting into an argument.

The sheriff's office says Glenn Smith of Gonzales is facing an attempted second-degree murder charge after he allegedly shot someone in Donaldsonville on Sunday. Detectives say a group of people were walking down the roadway when an argument ensued. Smith reportedly shot the victim several times.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and remains in stable condition.

Smith was later arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on an attempted second-degree murder charge and illegal use of a weapon.