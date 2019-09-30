91°
Latest Weather Blog
Sheriff: Gonzales teen shoots victim after getting into argument
ASCENSION PARISH - An 18-year-old male arrested Sunday is accused of shooting another person multiple times after getting into an argument.
The sheriff's office says Glenn Smith of Gonzales is facing an attempted second-degree murder charge after he allegedly shot someone in Donaldsonville on Sunday. Detectives say a group of people were walking down the roadway when an argument ensued. Smith reportedly shot the victim several times.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and remains in stable condition.
Smith was later arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on an attempted second-degree murder charge and illegal use of a weapon.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Interview with leaders of 'The Awakening'
-
Early voters show up in droves to vote on St. George proposal
-
WATCH: Cowboys fans invade French Quarter ahead of Sunday night showdown with...
-
White gameday: Montana Tech football field inundated with snow Saturday
-
Wayde Sims' family release butterflies in his honor
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 3- Matthew Langlois
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese