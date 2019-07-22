89°
Sheriff: Foul play suspected in death of Ole Miss student

46 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, July 22 2019 Jul 22, 2019 July 22, 2019 1:12 PM July 22, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WAPT

HARMONTON MISS. (AP) — Authorities say foul play is suspected in the death of an Ole Miss student whose body was found over the weekend about 30 miles from campus.

News outlets report deputies patrolling near Harmontown on Saturday found the body of 21-year-old Alexandria 'Ally' Kostial, of St. Louis, Missouri. WREG-TV reports a Lafayette County Sheriff's Department news release says foul play was apparently involved in the woman's death.

It's unclear what led authorities to come to the conclusion.

The University of Mississippi said Kostial was working toward a bachelor's degree in marketing. Kostial's father, Keith Kostial, posted on Facebook that his daughter had been attending summer school and teaching fitness classes at the university.

He says she graduated from Lindbergh High School in 2016.

