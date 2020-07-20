Sheriff: Drug dealer rammed deputies during 100mph chase; suspect's mother arrested after confronting deputies

ERWINVILLE - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is looking into allegations of misconduct after a high-speed chase led to the arrest of a suspected drug dealer and his mother Friday night.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it was staking out the Erwinville area Friday after getting a tip that the suspect, 29-year-old Devin Wright, was transporting drugs through the area. Wright began to flee when deputies tried to pull him over for a traffic violation.

Wright allegedly led deputies on a half-hour-long chase toward Iberville Parish. During the pursuit, deputies say Wright's vehicle reached speeds up to 100 miles per hour, ran civilians off the roadway and rammed two officers. Deputies say he was also seen dumping large amounts of marijuana from the vehicle.

The sheriff's said deputies had to tase Wright in order to make him comply once his vehicle finally came to a stop.

After Wright was in custody, his mother appeared at the scene and reportedly interfered with deputies trying to recover evidence. She told them that she had been on the phone with Wright during the chase and urged him to keep fleeing until he reached a specific location.

Though Wright briefly left the deputies alone, she soon came back and continued to interfere, according to the sheriff's office. When deputies tried to take her into custody, she allegedly resisted and hit an officer in the chest.

She too was eventually arrested and deputies seized her phone based on her claims about the phone call made during the pursuit.

The sheriff's office additionally said it is investigating claims of misconduct that had circulated on social media related to the arrests.

Devin Wright was booked on charges of passing in a no-passing zone, obstruction of justice, driving under suspension, resisting an officer, aggravated flight from an officer, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and intentional littering. His mother is charged with obstruction of justice, resisting an officer, and battery on an officer.