Sheriff: Deputy shot suspect who stabbed him with machete

Photo: The American Press

LEESVILLE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff’s deputy was stabbed by a suspect before firing two rounds and wounding his attacker, authorities said Monday.

The American Press reports that the suspect, Malcomb Holcomb, 46, of Leesville, was recovering from surgery at a central Louisiana hospital following the Sunday evening attack.

He faces multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault on a police officer. It was not immediately clear whether Holcomb is represented by an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft said deputies were at a home to serve a warrant when the man threatened them with a machete.

Attempts by a deputy and a bail bondsman to stop the man with a stun gun failed and he wounded the deputy in the rib cage before the deputy fired, Craft said. He said the deputy was being treated for minor injuries.