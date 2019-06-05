75°
Sheriff bringing K9 units back to Ascension Parish

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre says K9 narcotics units are making a return to his department.

Sheriff Webre announced Wednesday the signing of an agreement with US K9 Unlimited to bring the drug-sniffing dogs back to the area. The group offers police dog handler programs for law enforcement in handling and maintenance of working canines.

The APSO K-9 unit will start out with two Belgian Malinois dogs assigned to the Narcotics Unit, with the goal of expanding in the coming years with two additional dogs.

“We are looking forward to welcoming these K-9s to our work family and I know they will be a great benefit in the fight against drugs in Ascension Parish,” added Sheriff Webre.

The sheriff says the K9 units may begin operating in the parish as early as January 2020.

