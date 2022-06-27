86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sheriff: Another deputy arrested for lying on timesheet; booked for malfeasance in office

1 hour 31 minutes 8 seconds ago Monday, June 27 2022 Jun 27, 2022 June 27, 2022 2:32 PM June 27, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Another deputy was arrested Monday in a scheme to double-dip on a timesheet, authorities said.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Brady Davis was working with two other deputies that were paid by two different businesses for off-duty security at the same time.

Davis was a corrections deputy with the sheriff's department for nearly four years.

Trending News

He was fired and booked for theft and malfeasance in office.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days