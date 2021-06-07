Sheriff: Accused rapist used candy to lure child to his home

PIERRE PART - Sheriff's deputies say a man lured a child to his home with promises of candy and then sexually assaulted the juvenile.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were investigating reports of a possible kidnapping Friday when they learned about the assault. While the department said the victim was not kidnapped, investigators said Richard Paul Allemond Jr., 32, lured the child to his home in Pierre Part by promising the juvenile sweets.

Once the child arrived there, deputies believe Allemond committed multiple sex crimes.

Allemond was booked on charges of first-degree rape, indecent behavior with a juvenile, and sexual battery. He was jailed on a bond of $500,000.