Sheriff: 9 people hurt after shooting at Thibodaux block party Sunday night

1 hour 37 minutes 8 seconds ago Monday, May 22 2023 May 22, 2023 May 22, 2023 7:22 AM May 22, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

THIBODAUX - At least nine people were hurt after gunfire erupted at a block party in Lafourche Parish late Sunday night. 

The shooting happened in the Marydale neighborhood in Thibodaux. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said Monday morning that seven people were shot, and two other women were injured in the stampede as the crowd scattered for cover. 

No deaths have been reported. 

This is a developing story. 

