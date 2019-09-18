Sheriff: 18 arrested in drug crackdown across Ascension Parish

GONZALES - Deputies have arrested more than a dozen people as part of a sprawling effort targeting suspected drug dealers throughout Ascension.

On Wednesday, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office released details of "Operation Spring Cleaning." The goal of the round-up was to target street-level dealers mainly selling heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and illegal prescription drugs in the area.

The four-month-long initiative involved Ascension Parish Sheriff’s deputies and Narcotics detectives, Gonzales Police Department, the FBI, and the DEA.

A full list of the suspects and their charges can be found below.

Felton Bibbs, 61, of Donaldsonville, was charged with distribution of cocaine.

Mike Brown, 24, of Geismar, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Tomeka Bureau, 43, of Sorrento, was charged with distribution of cocaine.

John Lee Carter, 60, of Gonzales, was charged with distribution of cocaine.

Jaylen Cayette, 19, of Donaldsonville, was charged with distribution of marijuana.

Joni Cooley, 43, of St. Amant, was charged with possession of suboxone, possession of valium, soliciting prostitution, drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, and possession of methamphetamine.

Arthur Davila Jr., 19, of Gonzales, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and distribution of marijuana.

Kirk Gibson, 27, of Donaldsonville, was charged with distribution of cocaine.

Antoine Gomez, 24, of Donaldsonville, was charged with distribution of marijuana.

Paul Grego, 26, of Gonzales, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of suboxone, monetary instrument abuse, and illegal carrying of weapon in presence of CDS.

Ryon Hamilton, 40, of Donaldsonville, was charged with distribution of heroin.

Delaney Harris, 34, of Gonzales, was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, possession of promethazine, possession of alprazolam, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Clifton Jackson, 64, of Gonzales, was charged with distribution of cocaine.

Tyros Jackson Jr., 20, of Gonzales, was charged with two counts distribution of marijuana.

Kaveria Million, 27, of Gonzales, was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, possession of alprazolam, possession of promethazine, and drug paraphernalia.

Crystal Payne, 36, of Prairieville, was charged with two counts distribution of cocaine.

Breyana Pedescleaux, 33, of Geismar, was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen firearms, and two counts illegal carry of a weapon in presence of CDS.

Freddie Williams, 41, of Darrow, was charged with distribution of marijuana and two counts distribution of cocaine.

Deputies are still seeking the whereabouts of the following individuals.

Carlos Comery, 37, of Darrow, is wanted for distribution of marijuana and distribution of cocaine.

Brentrelle Desira, 28, of Gonzales, is wanted for distribution of marijuana.

Kelvin Forcell, 23, of Donaldsonville, is wanted for distribution of marijuana.

Ezikeo Freeman, 41, of Gonzales, is wanted for distribution of legend drug, possession with intent to distribution marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Hampton, 23, of Prairieville, is wanted for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, illegal carry of weapons in the presence of CDS, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting by flight.

Jonathon Jacobs, 39, of Donaldsonville, is wanted for distribution of cocaine.

Shannon Lane, 43, of Baton Rouge, is wanted for distribution of cocaine.

Carlton Vallo Jr., 23, of Gonzales, is wanted for distribution of cocaine.

Miranda Waite, 23, of St. Amant, is wanted for possession with intent to distribute of marijuana, illegal carry of weapons in the presence of CDS, illegal use of CDS in the presence of person under 17 years old, and possession of drug paraphernalia.