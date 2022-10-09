Latest Weather Blog
Teen suspect wanted in deadly shootout at high school house party in Hammond, deputies say
HAMMOND - A 16-year-old was killed in a shootout at a high school house party in Tangipahoa Parish overnight.
Sunday morning, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they are searching for 17-year-old Bradney McGary of Hammond, who they believe was involved in the shooting.
The sheriff's office said they responded to the shooting at a home in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood, near Morris Road in Hammond, late Friday night.
Deputies arrived to find a 16-year-old boy was struck by gunfire. He died at the scene.
Investigators said a physical fight started outside the party. One person reportedly got in a car, drove onto the highway and started shooting a gun toward a group of people in front of the house.
A group of people in a separate vehicle returned gunfire, according to the sheriff's office.
Several juvenile suspects were taken into custody that night. Deputies say all but one of the people involved are high school students.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting or the whereabouts of Bradney McGary should contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office at (985) 345-6150.
