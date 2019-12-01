69°
Sheriff: 14-year-old shot his sister, killed her boyfriend

Sunday, December 01 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
KATY, Texas (AP) - Authorities say a 14-year-old boy shot and wounded his older sister and killed her boyfriend during “a house party gone bad” in a Houston suburb.
  
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says on Twitter that the boy shot his 18-year-old sister and her 20-year-old boyfriend with a shotgun at a home in Katy around 11:40 p.m. Saturday.
  
Gonzalez says there had been a “disturbance” between the boy and his sister’s boyfriend, and that there were about 10 young adults in the home at the time.
  
He says the 14-year-old was detained but isn’t in custody. Investigators will refer their findings to a juvenile prosecutor.
  
The sister is in stable condition at a hospital. Her boyfriend was declared dead at the scene.
  
The sheriff’s department hasn’t responded to requests for comment Sunday.

