Sheriff: 14-year-old charged with murder after killing father's fiancee
SLIDELL - A Louisiana teen was booked for murder after he allegedly shot and killed his father's fiancée.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the unidentified 14-year-old was taken into custody after the incident Monday morning.
According to the sheriff's office, the boy called 911 around 6:30 a.m. to report the victim was shot at their Slidell home. Deputies arrived to find the woman with a gunshot wound.
The teen admitted to shooting the woman during a dispute, the sheriff's office said. Officials said the victim was living at the home with the boy's father.
“Unfortunately this is another domestic related homicide,” Sheriff Randy Smith said in a statement. “Our prayers go out to the family affect by this tragedy.”
The teen was booked into a juvenile detention center on a count of second-degree murder.
