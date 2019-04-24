Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed in overnight Plaquemine shooting

IBERVILLE PARISH - Authorities say a juvenile was killed in an overnight shooting in Iberville Parish.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident was reported on Barrow Street in Plaquemine just after midnight. Authorities say the 14-year-old boy was not the intended target in the shooting.

The juvenile died at the scene. Authorities say the suspect fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

According to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi, the investigation is in its "early stages."