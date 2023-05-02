79°
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl who fled Lafayette area could be in Baton Rouge

Monday, May 01 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAFAYETTE - A pre-teen girl who reportedly ran away from home may be in the Baton Rouge area, authorities say. 

On Monday night, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office said Angie Aguilera Meja, 12, ran away from home and may be heading to the capital area. She was last seen earlier that day in the Lafayette area.

She's described as being 5'2" with black hair and brown eyes.

It wasn't immediately clear whether she was with anyone else.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact law enforcement at (337) 236-9211.

