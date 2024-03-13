Shenandoah Elementary School says principal is 'absent' - No interim named as of now

BATON ROUGE - Principal Susan Stevens of Shenandoah Elementary School is reportedly absent, and another staff member has taken over her day-to-day operations.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System said another staff member, Angela Jones, would take over Stevens' responsibilities during Stevens' "absence" and that an interim principal has not been named.

It was not immediately clear whether Stevens had stepped down or if the vacancy was temporary.