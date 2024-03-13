79°
Latest Weather Blog
Shenandoah Elementary School says principal is 'absent' - No interim named as of now
BATON ROUGE - Principal Susan Stevens of Shenandoah Elementary School is reportedly absent, and another staff member has taken over her day-to-day operations.
The East Baton Rouge Parish School System said another staff member, Angela Jones, would take over Stevens' responsibilities during Stevens' "absence" and that an interim principal has not been named.
Trending News
It was not immediately clear whether Stevens had stepped down or if the vacancy was temporary.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
CATS officially appoints interim leader as CEO
-
Man arrested for negligent homicide, allegedly driving at unsafe speeds during deadly...
-
State captures drone video of red dust site, identifying scope of work
-
First Look: See the 2024 Wearin' of the Green Grand Marshal Float
-
Veteran's roof repaired after 2 On Your Side report
Sports Video
-
LSU Softball takes down Texas with early momentum
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...
-
Back from Omaha, it's opening day at Alex Box Stadium - What's...
-
Walker girls basketball has sights set on first state title since 1977
-
Family hopes their story of personal tragedy curbs teen suicide numbers