79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Shenandoah Elementary School says principal is 'absent' - No interim named as of now

6 hours 11 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, March 13 2024 Mar 13, 2024 March 13, 2024 9:03 AM March 13, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Principal Susan Stevens of Shenandoah Elementary School is reportedly absent, and another staff member has taken over her day-to-day operations. 

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System said another staff member, Angela Jones, would take over Stevens' responsibilities during Stevens' "absence" and that an interim principal has not been named. 

Trending News

It was not immediately clear whether Stevens had stepped down or if the vacancy was temporary. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days