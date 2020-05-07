Shenandoah Elementary honors teacher for setting up porch/driveway visits with students

BATON ROUGE - It's Teacher Appreciation Week and teachers across the U.S. are being honored for their hard work.

Throughout the pandemic many have been going above and beyond to meet their student's needs as they use distance learning tools to teach remotely.

One Shenandoah Elementary teacher who's known for going the extra mile to help her students was praised for her efforts.

Nicole Montgomery teaches fourth grade at the East Baton Rouge Parish school and she's been making distance learning more enjoyable for her students by setting up porch and driveway visits with them.

After finding out which students were interested in the visits, she made her way to them and enjoyed conversations with them from a safe distance on their porches and driveways.

When the visits were over, she wrote, “Did a little distance reading today. Great talks and reading about Greek Mythology while staying 6 ft apart. Another front door reading and book talk.”

These face-to-face conversations with students undoubtedly brought life to their learning sessions.

Shenandoah Elementary's Principal, Amy Butler, acknowledged Montgomery's hard work via an announcement that was circulated Thursday morning, saying, "Happy Teacher Appreciation Week to Mrs. Montgomery and all of our teachers that constantly go above and beyond! Thank you for going that extra mile for our Shenandoah Elementary students."