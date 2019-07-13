73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Shelters open in some parishes for Hurricane Barry

1 hour 11 minutes 11 seconds ago Saturday, July 13 2019 Jul 13, 2019 July 13, 2019 10:55 AM July 13, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Below is a listed a shelter sites throughout the capital area. 

Baton Rouge

F.G. Clark Activity Center at Southern University - 801 Harding Blvd

- staffed by the American Red Cross and has capacity for 400 citizens.

- pets will be transported to Companion Animal Alliance, located at 2550 Gourrier Avenue.

Baker

Baker Municipal Center, 3325 Groom Road in Baker

- residents should bring their own pillow, blankets, etc.

Ascension Parish 

Lamar Dixon Expo Center 

-opens at 8 p.m.

- The center is accepting animals, but larger animals will need to pay for stalls. The sheriff's office will be providing security at the shelter.

Livingston Parish 

- S Walker Baptist Church, 13719 Hammack Rd., Walker - Open indefinitely

