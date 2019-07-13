Latest Weather Blog
Shelters open in some parishes for Hurricane Barry
Below is a listed a shelter sites throughout the capital area.
Easton Baton Rouge
F.G. Clark Activity Center at Southern University - 801 Harding Blvd
- staffed by the American Red Cross and has capacity for 400 citizens.
Central Intermediate School 12636 Sullivan Rd, Central 70818
Charles R. Kelly Community Center 3535 Riley St, Baton Rouge 70805
FG Clark Activity Center 798 Harding Blvd, Baton Rouge 70807
Mobile Animal Shelter at FG Clark Center 798 Harding Blvd, Baton Rouge 70807
Baker Municipal Center, 3325 Groom Road in Baker
- residents should bring their own pillow, blankets, etc.
Ascension Parish
Lamar Dixon Expo Center
-opens at 8 p.m.
- The center is accepting animals, but larger animals will need to pay for stalls. The sheriff's office will be providing security at the shelter.
Livingston Parish
- S Walker Baptist Church, 13719 Hammack Rd., Walker - Open indefinitely
