Shelter for the homeless in New Orleans gets new home

Ozanam Inn Photo: Google

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The main shelter for homeless men in New Orleans is planning a move to a new home.

Since 1955, the Ozanam Inn has been in its current building in an area that was once considered run down.

Now, it’s a part of the city where development of hotels and apartments is booming.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that the building’s owners — the Society of St. Vincent de Paul — sold it in November.

The plan is for Ozanam Inn to move into an old medical building not far from the Superdome in an area largely occupied by light industrial workshops and warehouses.

Clarence Adams, Ozanam Inn’s chief executive, said the plan is to move later this year after renovation work is completed on the new building.

The sale of the shelter’s longtime home last year worried activists for the homeless because of the role Ozanam Inn plays in providing services. It provides meals and accommodations for hundreds of homeless men, as well as feeding and providing Salvation Army vouchers to homeless women, children and families.