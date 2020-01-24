Shell releases new details on Ascension chemical leak, all roads back open

GEISMAR - An incident involving hazardous materials has prompted law enforcement to close off multiple intersections near a chemical plant in Ascension Parish.

The sheriff's office says a situation at the Shell plant along LA 75 prompted them to shut down several roadways nearby. The department says the closures are precautionary, and there appears to be no off-site impact at this time.

A Shell spokesperson response stemmed from a hydrocarbon leak that was first noticed around 8 a.m. The plant's deluge system was activated to reduce the vapors and a response team was immediately dispatched.

No injuries or exposures were reported.

All roads are now open.