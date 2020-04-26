Shed fire on Sorrel Ave. spreads to neighboring building

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews responded to a shed fire believed to be caused by arson.

Around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived on scene in the 2700 block of Sorrel Ave near Chippewa St.

Firefighters responded to the same location one hour ago to find a small trash fire.

When officials returned to the scene they found a shed engulfed in flames. According to a report, the blaze extended to an adjacent building causing $500 worth of damage.

No injuries have been reported.

The owner of the shed is unknown.